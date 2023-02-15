Quiz! Can you name the Borussia Dortmund line-up from the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Who'd have thought that Alfie Haaland's son was destined to destroy every defence in Europe?

Just three years ago, young Erling moved to Borussia Dortmund. After scoring a hat-trick against Augsburg as a substitute on his debut, the Norwegian set his sights on the Champions League and took his game to a whole new level.

Paris Saint-Germain felt the wrath. With their own starboy in tow, in Kylian Mbappe, it was easy to see the parallels between these two. Haaland had the first leg, while the Parisiens won the second.

It's a rivalry we may see more of in the coming years, believe it or not.

