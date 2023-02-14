Quiz! Can you name the Monaco line-up from the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund in 2017?
Let's trawl back to one youngster introducing himself on the continental scene
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
2017 was quite the year for one teenager. And in the Champions League especially, he announced himself as the next big star of the game.
But that Monaco team from 2016/17 was particularly impressive across the field. There were players in this team that were already known to European audiences – and some that would go onto be in years to come.
It's become a cult side now, one that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and dazzled across the continent. In this game against Dortmund, they showed exactly what they were made of.
But who played?
