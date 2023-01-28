Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2007?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Jose Mourinho is a serial winner. He's proven that time and again. Five European trophies, don't you know.

He announced himself into English football with a League Cup win… three times. In his first Chelsea season, he managed to lift the three-handled trophy, before signalling his second dynasty at Stamford Bridge by lifting it again. He even did it at Manchester United.

But when it came to the FA Cup, the Special One only ever won it once. Naturally, it was against Manchester United when the two were the best two clubs in the country.

He had style, after all. Even if those flared suit trousers don't quite hold up like they did back in 2007.

