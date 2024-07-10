Line-up quiz! Can you name the England XI from their last game against the Netherlands, in 2019?

Despite taking the lead, Gareth Southgate's side lost 3-1 in the Nations League semi-final five years ago

Gareth Southgate stood in front of the dugout
The introduction of the Nations League has certainly given the international calendar more of a competitive edge in recent times.

Five years ago, England reached the semi-finals, where they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands after extra time.

