Line-up quiz! Can you name the England XI from their last game against the Netherlands, in 2019?

The introduction of the Nations League has certainly given the international calendar more of a competitive edge in recent times.

Five years ago, England reached the semi-finals, where they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands after extra time.

Matthijs de Ligt levelled the scores in the second half before two mistakes trying to play out from the back proved costly.

On Wednesday, England will be desperate for a win that would see them reach the final of the Euros, but the Netherlands should provide a serious test of their credentials.

Gareth Southgate's side has changed considerably from that 2019 defeat, but how well do you remember the team he picked that night?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

