Line-up quiz! Can you name the England line-up from their Euro 1996 draw with Switzerland?

England are no strangers to facing Switzerland at a European Championship, having twice met them in the group stage.

The 3-0 win in 2004 is best remembered for a superb performance from Wayne Rooney, who scored his first two goals at a major tournament.

The teenage sensation got off the mark with a header from Michael Owen's cross, briefly making him the youngest goalscorer in Euros history.

Eight years earlier, England had started their much-anticipated Euro 1996 campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Wembley.

The Three Lions improved considerably to reach the semi-finals after that inauspicious result, but do you remember the team Terry Venables chose to open the tournament?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

