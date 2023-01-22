Quiz! Can you name the Juventus line-up from the game against Atalanta in 2018?
Plenty has changed, even in this short space of time in Turin
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2005?
2018 isn't that long ago – but plenty has changed for Juventus since then. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo got the equaliser in this one.
Ronnie didn't even start this one, coming on from the bench to rescue a point for the Old Lady. Back then, CR7 was arriving into a club that had a dynasty, winning year after year after year.
Now… not so much. The Scudetto is an open race between a handful of clubs – and a lot of the lads who played this Boxing Day have moved on.
As have the board. But that's a discussion for another time…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.