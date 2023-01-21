Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2005?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

"Mourinho is still seething," Luis Garcia told FourFourTwo in 2017. "After that semi-final he came up to me and wished me luck for the final. He’ll always deny my goal, but if I was him I’d do the same."

We'll be honest with you – 18 years on this year, that's the defining memory of the Champions League semi-final second-leg between Chelsea and Liverpool. Well, it's the defining memory of either leg. That and a lot of the Blues trying to break down the Reds.

But to no avail. This was around the time that these two teams made the duopoly of the Premier League into a Big Four, when Jose and Rafa joined the party and Steven Gerrard came so close to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool went through to the final – and the 11 Chelsea stars of that day could have done no more. Whether the ball crossed the line or not…

