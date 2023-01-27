Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the FA Cup final against Stoke City in 2011?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Manchester City's takeover came with fanfare and promise. Robinho joining you for a record deal will do that.

But the Brazilian was never really what this team were all going to be about. Little Robbie left soon after joining and in his place came grafters: players who would run marathons for the Sky Blue of City.

They would conquer the land in years to come. But it all began at Wembley in 2011 with a 1-0 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup. This was the moment that stepped up to become trophy winners and prove themselves as contenders.

They'd win the league 12 months later – but who won the Cup for the Citizens in 2011?

