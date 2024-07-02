Line-up quiz! Can you name the Netherlands line-up from their Euro 2008 win over Romania?

The Netherlands looked unstoppable in the group stage of Euro 2008, confidently brushing aside Italy and France in their first two games.

The two countries that had contested the last World Cup final were thrashed by the dynamic Dutch, who could afford to rest key players ahead of their final match against Romania.

A much-changed side still won 2-0 in Bern to ensure they topped their group in style, setting up a quarter-final meeting with Russia.

TRY NEXT LINE-UP QUIZ Can you name the Portugal line-up from the Euro 2004 game against the Netherlands?

That's where their journey ended under Marco van Basten, the legendary former striker who won Euro 1988 in his playing days and later spent four years in charge of his country.

But as the Netherlands prepare to face Romania again, for just the 13th time, see how well you remember their only previous encounter at a major tournament.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

