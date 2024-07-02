Line-up quiz! Can you name the Netherlands line-up from their Euro 2008 win over Romania?

The Dutch were a joy to watch at Euro 2008, beating Romania to top their group with nine points and nine goals

Marco van Basten smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands looked unstoppable in the group stage of Euro 2008, confidently brushing aside Italy and France in their first two games.

The two countries that had contested the last World Cup final were thrashed by the dynamic Dutch, who could afford to rest key players ahead of their final match against Romania.

