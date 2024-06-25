Line-up quiz! Can you name the Netherlands line-up from their Euro 2000 over France?

It's quiz time again and we're heading back to the year 2000 for this one as we're asking you to name the Netherlands starting XI that saw off France 3-2 in the group stage of Euro 2000.

It's a classic Oranje side, all right.

The Netherlands were co-hosts along with Belgium for the tournament and would make it all the way to the semi-finals on home soil, where they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Italy.

The win over World Cup holders and eventual Euro 2000 champions France was an instant classic, featuring a Dutch side packed with familiar names - but can you name each and every one of them?

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

