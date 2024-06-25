Line-up quiz! Can you name the Netherlands line-up from their Euro 2000 over France?

By
published

Our latest quiz goes back to 2000 when the Netherlands beat France 3-2 in Amsterdam

Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard was the Netherlands boss at Euro 2000
Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard was the Netherlands boss at Euro 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's quiz time again and we're heading back to the year 2000 for this one as we're asking you to name the Netherlands starting XI that saw off France 3-2 in the group stage of Euro 2000. 

It's a classic Oranje side, all right.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.