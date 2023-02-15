Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002?
It's remembered for that goal… but who else played in this one?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Bayer Leverkusen did not have a happy 2002.
The German side were on course for a treble in the final weeks of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep up the pace in the Bundesliga and ended up second in the league.
They didn't win the DFB-Pokal either, losing 4-2 to Schalke after taking the lead. Everything rested on the Champions League final at Hampden Park… and they lost that one 'n' all, 2-1 to Real Madrid.
As if things couldn't get worse, some of those players actually then lost the World Cup final that summer, too. But enough about them, tell us about some of 2002's winners…
