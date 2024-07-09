Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their 2017 win over France?

Spain have had four different managers since they beat France in a friendly seven years ago.

Julen Lopetegui was in the dugout for La Roja that night, while his counterpart Didier Deschamps was already well established as Les Bleus boss and would lead his country to success at the next World Cup.

Tomorrow night, Deschamps will come up against Luis de la Fuente as both managers target a spot in the final of Euro 2024.

In comparison, there was little other than pride at stake when Spain were victorious in the Stade de France thanks to goals from second-half substitutes David Silva and Gerard Deulofeu.

But we're only interested in the 11 Spain players that started that game against a France side containing the likes of Laurent Koscielny and Corentin Tolisso.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

