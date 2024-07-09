Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their 2017 win over France?

By
published

A couple of the current Spain squad started in a 2-0 friendly win at the Stade de France seven years ago

Julen Lopetegui shouting from the touchline
Julen Lopetegui shouting from the touchline

Spain have had four different managers since they beat France in a friendly seven years ago.

Julen Lopetegui was in the dugout for La Roja that night, while his counterpart Didier Deschamps was already well established as Les Bleus boss and would lead his country to success at the next World Cup.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.