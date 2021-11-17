Quiz! Can you name the top 80 countries in the world by FIFA ranking?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 countries to guess.

What's the best way to find out who's the best at football?

For all Arsene Wenger's plans to stage a World Cup once every two years and find out the answer quicker than at current, the answer is staring the bods at FIFA in the face - and it's right under their nose.

That's right - the FIFA World Rankings. In fact, when you've got such a great way of sorting every state on earth into one big list from top to bottom... you don't even need a World Cup.

We jest, of course. But seriously - who are the top 80 sides in the world right now?

