Quiz! Can you name the top scorers in Europe's top five leagues for the 2022/23 season?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs by UEFA coefficient?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

The race for the European Golden Boot is really starting to hot up, with the usual suspects a part of it once more – and a few surprises among the pack.

We've taken the top scorers from each of Europe's top five leagues for this quiz – that's England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga. No bickering among you about which are played by farmers, now.

We're only counting league goals for this one, too. While the actual prize for Europe's top scorer is awarded on a points basis – some leagues get awarded more points for a goal if they're harder – we're just going by who's put the ball in the back of the net most often.

Couldn't be easier than that, right?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?