Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs by UEFA coefficient?

With talk of the European Super League rearing its head once more, it's worth casting an eye over UEFA's coefficient table.

These are the arbitrary points handed out by European football's governing body for every win in the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League or the relevant qualification processes to get to each. And what do points make? Well, seedings, when it comes to drawing teams against one another in these competitions.

Coefficient is weird, given that teams can get relegated domestically and still be above others, thanks to wins they've had on the continent. The top 100 contains a few surprises – so it's worth considering who's been prolific in European competition in the past few years, regardless of how long they stayed there.

Thankfully, this isn't how they're going to decide who enters the Super League. Oh no. That's probably down to something altogether less random like who's richest…

