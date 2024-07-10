Quiz! How well do you know the Euro 2024 semi-finalists?
One of Spain, France, England or the Netherlands will claim glory at the Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July
Only three games are left before the winners of Euro 2024 will be crowned in Berlin this Sunday.
Spain play France in the first semi-final and then England take on the Netherlands to decide who will get the chance to compete for the trophy at the Olympiastadion.
England are the only country of the four still awaiting their first European Championship success after losing the last final on penalties.
In contrast, Spain, France and the Netherlands all know what it takes to win, although the Oranje haven't reached this stage since 2004.
There's no time limit to answer 20 questions about the Euro 2024 semi-finalists, testing your knowledge of their managers, players, kits, past records and more.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? Let's find out, shall we?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.