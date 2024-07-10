Quiz! How well do you know the Euro 2024 semi-finalists?

By
published

One of Spain, France, England or the Netherlands will claim glory at the Olympiastadion on Sunday 14 July

Jeremie Frimpong of Netherlands, Rodri of Spain, Jude Bellingham of England and William Saliba of France
(Image credit: Future)

Only three games are left before the winners of Euro 2024 will be crowned in Berlin this Sunday.

Spain play France in the first semi-final and then England take on the Netherlands to decide who will get the chance to compete for the trophy at the Olympiastadion.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.