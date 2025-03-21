Friday Football Quiz, episode 55: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By published

Our weekly set of fiendishly difficult football questions this time brings your teasers on South American stars, all-seater stadiums and scoring records

Friday Football Quiz
Friday Football Quiz: Dennis Bergkamp (Image credit: Future)

The weekend is almost upon us, which means one thing – it's time for the latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz!

That's right, we're back with 20 fresh questions to test your knowledge of the beautiful game in a set of teasers that take you from South America to England's all-seater stadia and back again.

Along the way we'll test your knowledge of famous football twins, World Cup heroes, Spanish symbols and more.

With this being 55th edition of the Friday Football Quiz, we'd like to think you know the rules by now, but if not, here's a refresher...

We've got the usual 20 questions for you to attempt and there's no time limit here, so take your time. And given its Friday, we'll also chuck in a lifeline.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

