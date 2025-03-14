Friday Football Quiz, episode 54: Can you get 20 correct answers?

The weekend has almost landed, which means one thing - it's time for the latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz!

That's right, we're back with 20 fresh questions to test your knowledge of the beautiful game in a set of teasers that take you from MLS to Manchester and via the World Cup and League 2.

Along the way we'll test your knowledge of Francesco Totti, dragons, cult heroes and more.

With this being 54th edition of the Friday Football Quiz, we'd like to think you know the rules by now, but if not, here's a refresher...

We've got the usual 20 questions for you to attempt and there's no time limit here, so take your time. And given its Friday, we'll also chuck in a lifeline.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don't forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

