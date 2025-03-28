Friday Football Quiz, episode 56: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Delve into our weekly football test that today features questions on Eden Hazard, Blackburn Rovers and ice hockey

Friday Football Quiz, episode 56
Friday Football Quiz, episode 56

The weekend is almost upon us, which means one thing – it's time for the latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz!

We return once again with twenty freshly constructed questions to help you prepare for the weekend. This week we have questions on Eden Hazard, Blackburn Rovers and Ice Hockey, so get ready!

Feeling confident? Fancy your chances? We certainly hope so! If you have missed any previous weeks and want to catch-up now, click here to get involved.

We are now into the 56th edition of the Friday Football Quiz and we'd like to think you know the rules by now, but if not, here's a refresher...

We've got 20 questions for you to attempt to get right and luckily, there's no time limit.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

