Friday Football Quiz, episode 56: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Delve into our weekly football test that today features questions on Eden Hazard, Blackburn Rovers and ice hockey
The weekend is almost upon us, which means one thing – it's time for the latest FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz!
We return once again with twenty freshly constructed questions to help you prepare for the weekend. This week we have questions on Eden Hazard, Blackburn Rovers and Ice Hockey, so get ready!
Feeling confident? Fancy your chances? We certainly hope so! If you have missed any previous weeks and want to catch-up now, click here to get involved.
LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 55
We are now into the 56th edition of the Friday Football Quiz and we'd like to think you know the rules by now, but if not, here's a refresher...
We've got 20 questions for you to attempt to get right and luckily, there's no time limit.
Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you guess the FourFourTwo cover star?
Quiz! Can you name every UEFA nation?
Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?
Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Quiz! Can you name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion... in just 90 seconds?