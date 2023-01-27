Fulham vs Sunderland live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Fulham vs Sunderland live stream and match preview, Saturday January 28, 3pm GMT

Fulham face Championship opposition once again in the FA Cup as they welcome Sunderland to Craven Cottage for this fourth round tie.

Fulham face Championship opposition once again in the FA Cup as they welcome Sunderland to Craven Cottage for this fourth round tie.

Marco Silva's Cottagers – who have enjoyed a fine return to the Premier League this season – beat Hull City 2-0 in the previous round to reach this stage for the fourth successive season. Next, they'll be aiming to progress to the fifth round for the first time in six years.

Sunderland have fared similarly well in the league since winning promotion from League One last term, and Tony Mowbray's team will be hoping to claim a big scalp after scoring two stoppage-time goals to defeat League One Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the third round.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

With almost an entire Fulham squad at his disposal – long-term injury absentee Neeskens Kebano is the only player sidelined – Marco Silva has plenty of freedom to rotate his starting 11, just as he did in the last round. That should mean starts for the likes of Marek Rodak in goal and Carlos Vinicius up front.

Sunderland, meanwhile, were dealt a big blow during last weekend's win against Middlesbrough as they lost captain Corry Evans to a season-ending knee injury. The visitors will also be without left-back Dennis Cirkin, midfielders Elliot Embleton and Alex Pritchard, and winger Lynden Gooch through injury – while versatile defender Luke O'Nien is suspended.

Form

Fulham will be hoping to return to winning ways following successive 1-0 league defeats to Newcastle and Tottenham. The Cottagers – who sit seventh in the Premier League table – had won their previous five games in all competitions.

Sunderland's 2-0 home victory over Middlesbrough moved them to within a point of the Championship play-offs. The Black Cats have lost only one of their last seven in league and cup – and, curiously, their last four losses have all come at home.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Fulham vs Sunderland.

Stadium

Fulham vs Sunderland will be played at 25,700-capacity Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Sunderland kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday January 28 in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.