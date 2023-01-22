Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Monday January 23, 8pm GMT

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

A London derby rounds off the weekend of Premier League action, as in-form Fulham welcome still stuttering Spurs to Craven Cottage.

Spurs won September's reverse fixture 2-1, but the Cottagers enter this encounter trailing them by just two points, having enjoyed a superb return to the top flight.

The hosts claimed their biggest scalp of the season in their last home outing, beating Chelsea 2-1 – and they'll back themselves to inflict even more misery on Spurs.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

It's been eight days since Fulham were last in action, so Marco Silva could well name an unchanged starting 11.

Neeskens Kebano is the only confirmed injury absentee for the hosts; Shane Duffy is a doubt due to illness.

As for Antonio Conte, while he may opt for a few changes to try and get Spurs back on track, he's missing just one player for this clash: Lucas Moura, who's been sidelined since just before Christmas.

Form

Fulham's late 1-0 loss at Newcastle last time out – during which Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty at 0-0 – ended a run of five straight wins in all competitions; it was also only the third time they'd failed to score in 20 Premier League games this term.

By contrast, Spurs have now lost three of their last four in the league, having blown a 2-0 half-time lead to go down 4-2 at Manchester City on Thursday night; they have, however, scored 11 goals in their last four away league outings – including four at Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday, January 23 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.