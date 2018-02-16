Hector Bellerin doesn't really like ArsenalFanTV

Bellerin was invited to an intellectual Q&A night where he was asked by one audience member what his thoughts were on the fan-created YouTube channel which has over 670,000 subscribers.

The 22-year-old wonders if those who run it are genuine fans of the Gunners.

"I don't think there are [Arsenal] players that actually go on the internet to watch ArsenalFanTV," Bellerin told the listeners last week.

"It's so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan? I think they're just people hustling, trying to make money their way, which everyone is entitled to do.

"But for us players, it doesn't affect us. If people want to have fun with it, then have fun. For us, when you grow, you realise what is important to you to listen to and what not to take.

"If a coach comes to me and tells me that I've done something bad or wrong, I'm going to take that advice. If someone from ArsenalFanTV says this guy needs to do this or that, I'm not going to listen to him.

"They're entitled to their opinion and the way they want to do it. If people find it funny, then go watch it."

Thought-provoking stuff.

33:25 for the ArsenalFanTV chat

