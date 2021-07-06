How to get a ticket to the Euro 2020 final

The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday at 8pm and many fans are desperate to secure tickets to the showpiece.

Those keen to attend the event will be thrilled to hear that is still a possibility. It may be pricey, though, with tickets priced far higher than they were for earlier rounds in the tournament.

Here we explain how you can get your hands on tickets the Euro 2020 final.

How to get Euro 2020 final tickets

Tickets for the final are being sold on the official UEFA ticketing portal and are priced at the following three rates:

Category A: £595

Category B: €475

Category C: €345

The higher the category - and the more expensive the ticket - the better the view of the pitch. However, many fans would simply be happy with being inside a stadium that promises to be rocking with 60,000 supporters. It is likely to be extremely difficult for fans to get a ticket so ensure you regularly check the UEFA ticketing portal so as not to miss out.

UEFA are also offering hospitality packages for the final. Package prices begin at €5,200 and can cost as much as €7,300 euros per person.

The hospitality package can include everything from lunch, drinks and premium seats to a full-blown private box with a balcony overlooking the Wembley pitch.

It is also worth noting that COVID restrictions could play an impact on how many fans are allowed into Wembley, although as things stand the planned cap city stands at 60,000. But be sure to check before you purchase.

