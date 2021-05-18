Where is the Euro 2020 final being played?

The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on July 11.

As the name suggests, the 16th edition of the European Championship was supposed to be held last year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to push the tournament back 12 months, and it will now take place this summer.

The European Championship was launched in 1960, and UEFA decided in 2012 to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary by staging Euro 2020 at multiple venues around the continent.

There were suggestions earlier this year that UEFA would be forced to rethink their plan due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

But while some venues have been cut due to a failure to guarantee the presence of supporters at matches, the continent-wide format remains in place.

The opening game between Italy and Turkey on June 11 will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The business end of the tournament, including the Euro 2020 final, will be held at Wembley.

England’s national stadium will also host both semi-finals, two matches in the round of 16, and three group games.

In the group stage and round of 16, the 90,000-seat capacity ground will be around 25 per cent full.

This could increase for the semi-finals and final, but no decision has been made yet.

England will hope to make it through to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s side are among the favourites to win the tournament, along with France and Belgium.

Germany, Spain and Portugal will also hope to have the trophy in their hands at the end of the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

Portugal are the reigning champions, having beaten France 1-0 after extra time in the final of Euro 2016.

The showpiece event five years ago was held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in front of 75,868 supporters.