In the mag: Hey Jude Bellingham! Plus young players special, exclusive interviews with Jamal Musiala and Endrick, birth of J. League and Freddy Adu's fall

Order the new issue with free delivery here (opens in new tab) – just select ‘April 2023’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

England may not have won the World Cup in December, but a new star was born as Jude Bellingham announced himself on the global stage.



His performances as a 16-year-old for Birmingham in the Championship caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund in 2020, and since then he’s shone for the German giants in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. If anyone had missed the teenager’s remarkable rise, though, he made the rest of the world sit up and take notice in Qatar.



Still only 19, Bellingham has the world at his feet, and every top club on the planet will be scrambling for his signature if he moves this summer – we speak to the people who know Jude best and have watched his ascent from close quarters. We also champion some of the other starlets bursting on to the scene right now, including exclusive interviews with Jamal Musiala and Endrick, the next Brazilian sensation.



One person who knows exactly what it’s like to make his mark as a youngster and go on to fulfil his potential is John Barnes – he sits down with FFT to look back on his career.



This is our 350th issue of FourFourTwo – thank you for your support over the past 349 issues, and here’s to the next 350.



Enjoy the mag.

Hey Jude

(Image credit: Future)

Dortmund and England's Jude Bellingham has the world at his feet, and the ball in his court. Where next? Liverpool? Man City? Real Madrid? FFT spoke to those who know the superstar best

Exclusive Endrick interview

(Image credit: Future)

He's the 16-year-old Brazilian sensation who has already sealed a £52m move to Real Madrid. We tracked him down in his homeland for an exclusive chat about Gary Lineker, growing pains and hanging out with Vinicius Jr

Exclusive Jamal Musiala interview

(Image credit: Future)

He kicked off his international career playing alongside Jude Bellingham for the Three Lions, so his nationality switch made headlines. But the Bayern Munich tyro is thriving for both club and country – and tells FFT he has an eye on winning the Ballon d’Or one day...

Generation next

(Image credit: Future)

From Chelsea’s record breaker with an over-active thyroid to a Gunner who’s invented a unique skill move, this gaggle of under-23s are making the Premier League the go-to destination for the next generation

Legend feature: John Barnes exclusive interview

(Image credit: Future)

Four decades before Jude Bellingham, another young talent was bursting on to the scene. John Barnes’ Brazilian breakthrough produced one of England’s most memorable goals – not that he can actually remember it, as he reveals to FFT…

The Fall of Freddy Adu

(Image credit: Future)

Freddy Adu was 14 when he was first pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft. He soon had his own bobblehead, pop star squeeze and LeBron James’ notoriety, but the wonderkid’s American dream turned into a nightmare. FFT explains why...

The Birth of The Entertainers

(Image credit: Future)

Kevin Keegan took Newcastle United from the brink of relegation to the third tier in April 1992, to the Premier League a year later, while also giving birth to ‘The Entertainers’. This is the story of Killer, Kelly, Cole and Sir John Hall’s chequebook

Every club crest ranked

(Image credit: Future)

An elephant volunteering for The Red Cross and a lion looking for a fight. FFT have separated the diabolical badges from the luscious logos. Grab the mag to see where your club sits

The Birth of J.League

(Image credit: Future)

Thirty years ago, the J.League launched to much fanfare, following hot on the heels of the Premier League. Its arrival turned Japan’s national team from no-hopers into a side capable of beating more than one world champion – with a little early help from one Gary Lineker...

Around The Grounds

(Image credit: Future)

Our dedicated section for all things EFL, non-league and Scotland finds us chatting to high-flying Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the virtue of knowing a club inside out, his admiration for Klopp’s Dortmund and the beauty of Myanmar. Martin Tyler tells FFT about his secret job, coaching not commentating, in non league, Orient Outlook podcasters Paul and Steve separate their Cunninghams from their Darius Hendersons. Bristol City's Islington-born Albania Under-21 international, Anis Mehmeti is profiled, while Kilmarnock's 93-93 away does bird for its crimes against kits. Jordan Rhodes' £11.7m move to Sheffield Wednesday in 2017 is analysed and we shine a light on the England C Team. Scunthorpe United were days away from liquidation but a late saviour has emerged, so we investigate. In Scotland, we put Hamilton Academical under the microscope to unearth claims to fame that feature Eastern Europeans, policemen and £1m bank fraud.

Yohan Cabaye answers YOUR questions

(Image credit: Future)

The player Newcastle fans christened 'Dreamboat' is now Director of PSG's Academy. He found time to field reader questions on topics as diverse as Alan Pardew, the art of assists, kebabs and Chatty Man, Alan Carr.

Upfront

(Image credit: Future)

Spearing the attack of this month's FourFourTwo you'll see Messi's face in a crop field, David James' 2002 pencil etching of a frustrated, miserable and downright livid-looking Stevie G. Karen Carney walks us through the games that changed her life, there's a quiz featuring an angry Franz Beckenbauer and a trumpet-wielding prankster, Michael Jackson addressing a crowd of Exeter City supporters alongside Dacid Blaine and Uri Geller and Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer talking exclusively to FFT about his matchday routine. Oh, and, as it's our 350th birthday, so we take a dribble down memory lane with a look at some of our iconic, influential and err... interesting front covers.

Players' Lounge

(Image credit: Future)

Sipping something cold in FourFourTwo Players' Lounge this month are: Shaun Wright-Phillips, Bernd Schuster, Brede Hangeland and Luke Chadwick. Capello's olive oil on toast, running away from Barcelona and being snapped by Jaap Stam all crop in conversation

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! (opens in new tab) Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month.