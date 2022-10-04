Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream and match preview, Tuesday October 4, 8pm BST

Looking for an Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream? We've got you covered.

Inter Milan will welcome Barcelona to the San Siro for matchday three of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday, and the Italians will be eager to put their troublesome domestic form behind them for the clash.

Currently sat ninth in Serie A with 12 points after nine games, Inter are struggling to impress and manager Simone Inzaghi is under increasing pressure with each passing week.

The Nerazzuri lost their last two Serie A games to Udinese and Roma, respectively, but sit level on points with Barcelona in Group C after two games played. Both teams will need to win, or at least not lose, if they are to keep their positions strong for qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

However, Barcelona, unbeaten in La Liga having won six and drawn once in their opening seven league games of this season, will visit the San Siro full of optimism. Despite losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the last game week, Barca performed admirably and came away scratching their heads as to how they didn't win, let alone pick up a point.

Barca have conceded just once in La Liga, too, highlighting their resolute defence. With Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Hector Bellerin all returning from international break with injuries, though - alongside Dutch pair Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong - there are question marks heading into this fixture about whether the Catalan club will be able to keep Inter quiet.

Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku are both missing for the Italian side, while Lautaro Martinez is also a doubt for the game. Regardless, Inter have only failed to score once in their nine competitive fixtures this season (against Bayern), highlighting the team's ability to find the back of the net.

Both clubs lost 2-0 to Bayern in their respective games earlier in the group stages, while the pair both beat Viktoria Plzeň. Inter won 2-0 against the Czech club, with Barca thrashing them 5-1 in the opening round of fixtures.

Form

Inter Milan: LLWWL

Barcelona: WWLWW

Referee

Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia will be the referee for Inter Milan vs Barcelona.

Stadium

Inter Milan vs Barcelona will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

Other games

Bayern Munich will host Viktoria Plzeň in the other match in Group C, with kick off at 5.45pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday October 4 and it is being shown on BT Sport 4 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

