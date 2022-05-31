Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will be part of the team?

The final Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Italy most recently called up to their team.

The Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Italy will be able to select a replacement.

Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad

GK: Laura Giuliani (AC Milan)

GK: Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina)

GK: Francesca Durante (Inter Milan)

DF: Sara Gama (Juventus)

DF: Elena Linari (Roma)

DF: Beatrice Merlo (Inter Milan)

DF: Lisa Boattin (Juventus)

DF: Martina Lenzini (Juventus)

DF: Angelica Soffia (Roma)

DF: Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

MF: Valentina Bergamaschi (AC Milan)

MF: Norma Cinotti (Empoli)

MF: Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

MF: Benedetta Glionna (Roma)

MF: Marta Pandini (Inter Milan)

MF: Annamaria Serturini (Roma)

MF: Flamini Simonetti (Inter Milan)

FW: Valentina Giacinti (AC Milan)



FW: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)



FW: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

FW: Valeria Pirone (Roma)

FW: Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus)

Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad: Team Preview

Italy were one of the trailblazer’s of the women’s game, hosting unofficial European Championships and World Cups back in the 1960s, but in the past couple of decades they have struggled to make an impact at the highest level. However, their squad has risen from a historic low ranking of 19th up to 14th over the past couple of years, and they could be a surprise package at the tournament.

Domestically, Italian football has shown its growth through Juventus’ successes in the Champions League, with the Italian champions progressing from a group that contained both Chelsea and Wolfsburg. Many of those players are also part of the Italian national team with Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea being two ones to watch. With both of them now in their 30s, this might be one of their last opportunities to make a real impact on an international tournament.

Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Italy’s captain?

Sara Gama

Italy captain Sara Gama is an imposing central defender who plays for Juventus. She has won Serie A five times with Juventus and Brescia and has over 100 caps for Italy.

Cristiana Girelli

Cristiana Girelli is a talented, creative forward known both for her goal scoring ability and vision. She has regularly finished as the top scorer in Serie A and was the first player to reach 50 goals for the Juventus women’s team. Girelli scored an important last minute equaliser for Juventus during the Champions League group stage which helped them shockingly progress from the group at Chelsea’s expense.

Italy Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Italy's manager?

Milena Bertolini

Italy’s head coach Milena Bertolini is a former player and experienced manager who has won Serie A’s manager of the year award six times. Under her leadership, Italy qualified for the 2019 World Cup, the first time they had managed that in 20 years.