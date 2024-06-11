Euro 2024: Who is Ivan Perisic's wife?

So who is Ivan Perisic's wife? The winger may well be an integral part of Croatia's squad this summer.

The former Tottenham man is one of the most experienced members of his country's squad, having won 115 caps since making his debut in 2011.

Perisic helped Croatia finish as runners-up at the previous edition of the World Cup in 2018. He and his team-mates will be quietly confident of reaching the latter stages of this competition once more.

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Who is Ivan Perisic's wife?

Perisic will be supported in Germany by his wife Josipa. The pair are childhood sweethearts who first met at school.

They tied the knot in 2012 and recently celebrated their 12th anniversary as a married couple.

A post shared by 💥Josipa Perisic💥 (@josipaperisic) A photo posted by on

Ivan and Josipa have three children together. Their son Leanardo was born in October 2012, while their daughter Manuela entered the world in July 2014.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According a report in Italy, Perisic's third kid was born in 2022 while he was still playing for Inter.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.