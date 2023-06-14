The Jamaica Women’s World Cup 2023 squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand for their second consecutive tournament, and hoping for a better showing than what they produced in 2019.

While they lost all three games on that occasion, to Brazil, Italy and Australia, the fact they even made it there in the first place was an achievement, considering the team only reformed in 2014.

But 2023 brings greater expectations for the side, after finishing third in the CONCACAF W Championship tournament last summer and the side showing genuine signs of improvement.

Granted, Jamaica did lose all three games at the 2023 Cup of Nations tournament, against Spain, Czech Republic and Australia, but they'll head Down Under confident of at least a win, against Panama. With France and Brazil also in their group, progressing to the knockout stages will certainly be difficult, though an upset is also a genuine possibility.

With Manchester City's Bunny Shaw among their ranks, they certainly won't be lacking in the goals department, with the striker having bagged 55 times on the international stage in just 38 appearances. Should the Reggae Girlz hold out defensively, Shaw has the ability to pop up with a winner whenever needed. Don't rule them out just yet.

Jamaica are in World Cup Group F with France Brazil and Panama, their first World Cup fixture is against France on July 23 and below is their most recent 24-player team from April's friendlies, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Jamaica Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Jamaica Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Liya Brooks (Washington State Cougars)

GK: Sydney Schneider (Sparta Prague)

GK: Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: Satara Murray (Racing Louisville)

DF: Vyan Sampson (Hearts)

DF: Allyson Swaby (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Chantelle Swaby (Fleury)

DF: Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City)

DF: Victoria Williams (Brighton & Hove Albion)

MF: Paige Bailey-Gayle (Crystal Palace)

MF: Deneisha Blackwood (Issy)

MF: Trudi Carter (Levante Las Planas)

MF: Rachel Jones (North Carolina Tar Heels)

MF: Peyton McNamara (Ohio State Buckeyes)

MF: Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses)

MF: Havana Solaun (Houston Dash)

MF: Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Jody Brown (Florida State Seminoles)

FW: Shania Hayles (Bristol City)

FW: Cheyna Matthews (Racing Louisville)

FW: Kameron Simmonds (Tennessee Volunteers)

FW: Kalyssa Van Zanten (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

FW: Solai Washington (Concorde Fire SC)

FW: Tiernny Wiltshire (Houston Dash)

Jamaica manager

Lorne Donaldson became the Jamaica Women head coach in June 2022, and he helped the nation to their second consecutive World Cup after his appointment.

A former player himself, the Metropolitan State University of Denver inducted Donaldson into their Hall of Fame in 1995. He managed one game for Colorado Foxes, a former American Professional Soccer League team, before going onto coach there as well as Colorado Rapids and Real Colorado Foxes.

Jamaica Women's World Cup 2023 squad: When will the Jamaica squad be announced?

Jamaica haven't yet scheduled in any friendlies between now and their opening World Cup game in Sydney on July 23 against France, though they will likely do so. With the majority of their squad playing abroad, it is unclear when Donaldson will name his final 23-player team, though the American NWSL is set to break on July 10 for the World Cup, which suggests it could be closer to that date.

How many players are Jamaica allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Lorne Donaldson seems to have a better grasp than most on the squad he wants in Australia and New Zealand, but he will still be forced to cut down his most recent one, with only 23 players allowed to be picked for the World Cup.

Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.