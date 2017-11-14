Jamie Carragher has absolute 'mare clearing his lines in Class of '92 match

Ex-Liverpool heavy hitters Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman played alongside the likes of Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Dwight Yorke, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers in a charity match against Salford City at the weekend.

Unfortunately for the Sky Sports pundit, it wasn't all plain sailing for him in the backline.

With the Class of '92 2-0 up, Carragher tried to shield the ball away from an opposition attacker in his own penalty box, expecting goalkeeper Shay Given to pick it up.

But a breakdown in communication led to a scrappy goal for Salford in a game that finished 4-4, watched by Sir Alex Ferguson at the Peninsula Stadium.

Phil Neville, Carragher's team-mate for the afternoon, tweeted afterwards: "Cost us the game!"

Here are this afternoon’s teams at The Peninsula Stadium! November 12, 2017

Carragher offered up a full explanation for his blunder in response, placing the full blame on Given.

He wrote: "Read it brilliantly as usual, then expected my keeper to come & collect it but he’s nowhere to be seen hence the hesitation.

"Then he appears as I’m about to tackle the striker! I can only apologise on his behalf."

