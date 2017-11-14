Jamie Carragher has absolute 'mare clearing his lines in Class of '92 match
Carragher was at fault for one of Salford City's goals playing for 'Class of 92 & Friends' on Sunday
Ex-Liverpool heavy hitters Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman played alongside the likes of Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Dwight Yorke, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers in a charity match against Salford City at the weekend.
Unfortunately for the Sky Sports pundit, it wasn't all plain sailing for him in the backline.
With the Class of '92 2-0 up, Carragher tried to shield the ball away from an opposition attacker in his own penalty box, expecting goalkeeper Shay Given to pick it up.
But a breakdown in communication led to a scrappy goal for Salford in a game that finished 4-4, watched by Sir Alex Ferguson at the Peninsula Stadium.
Phil Neville, Carragher's team-mate for the afternoon, tweeted afterwards: "Cost us the game!"
Here are this afternoon’s teams at The Peninsula Stadium! November 12, 2017
Carragher offered up a full explanation for his blunder in response, placing the full blame on Given.
He wrote: "Read it brilliantly as usual, then expected my keeper to come & collect it but he’s nowhere to be seen hence the hesitation.
"Then he appears as I’m about to tackle the striker! I can only apologise on his behalf."
See also...
Anthony Modeste donates 450 tickets to children for Germany vs France friendly
Nimes' Gaetan Paquiez nets sensational last-minute lob with 15 seconds of cup match remaining
Ex-Sunderland striker Roy O'Donovan misses absolute sitter in A-League
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.