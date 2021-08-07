Leicester v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Community Shield, from anywhere in the world

Looking for a Leicester v Manchester City live stream as the two sides go head-to-head in the Community Shield? You're in the right place.

The traditional season curtain-raiser pits Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winners against Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions - winners of this competition (can we call it a competition?) in 2018 and 2019 - in the first game at Wembley since the final of Euro 2020 - which, somehow, wasn't even a month ago.

This Saturday evening clash will be the first chance for Foxes and City fans - who should pack out the national stadium, free from capacity restrictions - to see their respective clubs' summer signings in competitive action.

Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand could all feature for Leicester, while Guardiola could hand the most expensive English player of all time, £100 million arrival Jack Grealish, a debut.

Kasper Schmeichel won't be involved - the Leicester goalkeeper is yet to return for pre-season training, having made it to the semi-finals of the Euros with Denmark - while Wesley Fofana, who started the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, sustained a horrible-looking injury in a friendly against Villareal in midweek.

As for City, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden aren't likely to be involved, having also gone deep in the Euros with England (and let's not say any more about that).

Kick-off is at 5:15pm on Saturday, UK time, and the game is live on ITV in the UK.

And don't worry if you're overseas; you'll still be able to watch a Leicester v Manchester City live stream. We've got all the details in this handy guide.

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester v Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the UK for the Community Shield, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch the game without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal