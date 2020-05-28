When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

The Premier League will be back up and running by June 17, according to reports. Before the lockdown, Liverpool had won 27 of their 29 games this season, and were on course to win the title. Barring a slip of unimaginable proportions, Jürgen Klopp’s should now be able to finish what they started. Here, we take a look at when they could wrap things up.

ALSO READ: Reports - Premier League set for return on June 17

What is the soonest Liverpool could lift the title?

Date: Friday June 19 or Saturday June 20

Opponent: Everton

Liverpool currently sit 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with 30 points still available to Pep Guardiola's side, who have one game in hand.

Man City's clash with Arsenal is already confirmed for June 17. Should City lose - and thus reduce their number of available remaining points to 27 - Liverpool would seal the title with one more victory.

The Premier League have suggested more fixtures could be played as early as June 19. If Liverpool's next game - against bitter rivals Everton - is selected for that date, it could be all over before the weekend even begins.

It's not the way Reds fans dreamt of lifting the title, sure, but securing the trophy against Everton would be a decent consolation.

(Image credit: PA)

When would Liverpool win with their current lead?

Date: Saturday, June 23

Opponent: Crystal Palace

If City and Liverpool win both their next two fixtures - games they are favourites for, it's worth remembering - Liverpool will seal the title with a win at home against Crystal Palace, likely to be scheduled for June 23 or 24.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

EUROPE Who do FourFourTwo writers think will win the Champions League this season?

QUIZ Quiz! Can you name every Liverpool player to feature in a Champions League final?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

NEW FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE ON FOURFOURTWO.COM