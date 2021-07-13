Liverpool reveal 90s-inspired Nike away shirt

Liverpool have revealed their brand-new away kit, made by Nike.

The off-white shirt takes influence from the top that the Reds wore back in the 1996/97 season, with teal and orange flashes and a classic collar.

According to Nike, the "off-white stone epitomises the hard-working nature of the people of Liverpool and pays homage to the city’s skyline, comprised of three iconic buildings called the three graces. It’s symbolic of the local prestige, commercial importance and the club’s international stature."

“I think the fans will love this one," Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones said of the shirt. "It’s a perfect reflection of the city and you can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the 90s.”

As with the home kit, the Liverpool 2021/22 away shirt is already available to buy for Nike Members in a men's stadium version for £69.95, a men's match version for £104.95, a women's stadium version for £69.95 and in children's sizes. Non-members will be able to purchase the shirt from June 3 – though membership can be created for free here.

The new Liverpool goalkeeper shirt for the 2021/22 season is also available to buy.

