Liverpool v Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Looking for a Liverpool v Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool v Manchester United is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

One of English football’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday when Liverpool look to close the yawning gap separating them from Manchester United in the Premier League standings.

It has been a forgettable campaign so far for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but a home clash against their fiercest rivals could ignite their season.

Liverpool have enjoyed an upturn in league form recently, winning three and drawing one in their last four outings, most recently a 2-0 win over Wolves.

That streak catapulted the Reds into sixth place, but they remain six points outside the top four and ten points adrift of high-flying United.

The Red Devils are in superb form and head to Merseyside after knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League, winning the League Cup and knocking West Ham out of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s side are also fighting hard on the Premier League front, where they are unbeaten in four games and sit in third place.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez and Arthur Melo are out for Liverpool, while Naby Keita is doubtful.

United also have their fair share of problems: Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentess, while Anthony Martial is out and Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw are in doubt with a fever and a knock respectively.

Form

Liverpool: WDLWW

Manchester United: WWWWD

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Liverpool v Manchester United.

Stadium

Liverpool v Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool v Manchester United kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 5 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.