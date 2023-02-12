Liverpool vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Everton live stream and match preview, Monday 13 February, 8pm GMT

Liverpool vs Everton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Liverpool vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Everton is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) will be looking to end a four-match winless streak in the Premier League by beating their local rivals on Monday.

But Everton (opens in new tab) head into this game on the back of a victory over league leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.

The Toffees will now be searching for their first win in front of an Anfield crowd since 1999.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all need to be assessed, but Fabinho is definitely available again.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of James Garner, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt.

Form

Liverpool are yet to win in the Premier League in 2023, while they have scored just one goal in their four matches this year.

Everton beat Arsenal last time out but they have not emerged victorious away from home since a defeat of Southampton (opens in new tab) on October 1.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Liverpool vs Everton.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Everton will be played at the 54,000-capacity Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday 13 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.