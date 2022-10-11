Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Find a Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 5:45pm BST

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream and match preview

Looking for a Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Juventus (opens in new tab) travel to Maccabi Haifa looking for a win to keep in touch with the top two in Group H of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri's 3-1 victory in last week's reverse fixture saw them pick up their first points in this season's Champions League – but they do come into tonight's game off the back of a defeat, having lost 2-0 at AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday. It's been a poor start to the season for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who have won just four out of 12 games in all competitions – and are yet to win away from home.

Maccabi are in even worse form entering this encounter, having lost five of their last six in all competitions. The reigning Israeli champions did make PSG work hard for a 3-1 win in their previous home Champions League outing, however, stunning the Ligue 1 giants by taking the lead midway through the first half. They also had 20 shots away at Juve – something no team had managed in the Champions League since Bayern Munich had 22 in 2009 – so there might be hope.

Team news

Maccabi midfielder Mahmoud Jaber and forward Suf Podgoreanu remain sidelined, but boss Barak Bakhar otherwise has a full squad to choose from.

Allegri could ring the changes for Juve ahead of Saturday's crunch derby with Torino, but he won't be able to call on the injured Mattia De Sciglio, Paul Pogba or Federico Chiesa.

Form

Maccabi Haifa: LLWLL

Juventus: LLWWL

Referee

Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain will be the referee for Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus.

Stadium

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus will be be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group H game between PSG and Benfica kicks off at 8pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5:45pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial