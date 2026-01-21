How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage, preview, for Champions League clash

Watch Marseille vs Liverpool today as the Reds travel to France in search of a Champions League top eight spot, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the broadcast details around the world.

Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi welcome Liverpool to the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday.

The Reds are looking to close the gap on the top eight Champions League places, whilst the Phocaeans still have their own automatic qualification hopes, but are down in 16th.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Marseille vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Marseille vs Liverpool for free?

You can watch Marseille vs Liverpool for free in Ireland, where free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to one Champions League game per week – this is their pick this time.

TV viewers will find the action on the RTÉ 2 freeview channel, while the Marseille vs Liverpool free live stream is at the RTÉ Player website.

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Marseille vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Marseille vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool in the UK

Marseille vs Liverpool is set to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Marseille vs Liverpool in the US

Marseille vs Liverpool will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ All Champions League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $7.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Marseille vs Liverpool live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Marseille vs Liverpool: Preview

Marseille come into this game after battering Angers 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Mason Greenwood scored again as he took his tally for the season to 20 in 26 games in all competitions so far this term.

De Zerbi has also again been linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United in recent weeks, with the former Brighton boss performing well in the south of France.

His side comes into this European affair just three points shy of the top eight and hopeful of sneaking in with just two games to go.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Burnley at the weekend, with Marcus Edwards cancelling out Florian Wirtz's opener.

Arne Slot's men are also bidding for a top-eight spot, which guarantees sides an automatic bye past the play-off round of the competition.

It is unclear whether forward Mohamed Salah will return after only just landing back in the UK following Egypt's AFCON endeavours.

It's probably safe to presume in that case that Hugo Ekitike will continue as the Reds' out-and-out forward.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Marseille 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool has a solid record in France in Europe, and we predict that will continue on Wednesday evening.