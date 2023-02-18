Manchester United vs Leicester live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Leicester live stream and match preview, Sunday February 19, 2pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United vs Leicester live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Leicester is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United head into this fixture full of confidence and dreaming of a sneaky title charge, as they sit just five points behind Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table. While a big ask, their form of late has been exceptional, and anything is possible with Marcus Rashford fit and firing like he is.

Leicester City are also in high sprits as they head to Old Trafford, having climbed clear of the relegation zone with two convincing performances against Aston Villa and Tottenham in recent games. They're not out of the woods yet, though, so will be doing everything in their power to grab a result against United.

Games are usually frenetic and high-tempo when these sides meet, with goals aplenty featuring in clashes between the pair over the years. With Manchester United's expansive football, expect even more.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Casemiro is serving the final game of his three-match suspension, while Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are all out injured for Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho is pushing for a start on the wing, with Marcel Sabitzer likely to take Casemiro's place at the base of the midfield.

Leicester are without the injured trio of Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and James Justin, but the arrivals of Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen in the January window have helped alleviate Brendan Rodgers' defensive woes.

Form

Manchester United come into this game off the back of an away win at Leeds United in the league, and a draw away against Barcelona in the Europa League. United haven't lost at home in the Premier League since their opening day defeat against Brighton, and come into this fixture full of confidence. They're third in the table.

Leicester City look on an upward trajectory after scoring four goals in each of their last two games, dispatching Aston Villa and Tottenham in consecutive fixtures. 13th in the table but by no means clear of the drop zone as they still look nervously over their shoulders.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Manchester United vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Leicester will be played at the 74,310-thousand-seater Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Leicester kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday February 19 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Channel (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

