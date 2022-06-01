Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 7th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. Northern Ireland already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

Northern Ireland are in Group A and will face Norway, Austria and England in the group stages.

Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 fixtures

Thursday 7th July

Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)

Monday 11th July

Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)

Friday 15th July

Northern Ireland vs England (20:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)

Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Northern Ireland play if they top the group?

If Northern Ireland win Group A, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group B. This will be one of Germany, Denmark, Spain or Finland. The quarter-final match would take place on Wednesday 20th July at the Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Northern Ireland Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Northern Ireland play if they come second in the group?

If Northern Ireland come second in Group A, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group B. The quarter-final match would take place on Thursday 21st July at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.