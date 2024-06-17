'Not good at all' Didier Deschamps delivers worrying Kylian Mbappe injury update

Pre-tournament favourites France got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start, but were left battered and bruised after a physical tussle against Austria.

A 38th-minute Max Wober own goal was enough to give Didier Deschamps' men a winning start, after the Leeds United defender headed a Kylian Mbappe cross into his own goal.

It would prove to be an eventful night for the new Real Madrid star, who missed a huge second-half chance to double France's advantage and put the game to bed before suffering what looked to be a broken nose.

The incident came in the closing stages of the clash at the Dusseldorf Arena as Mbappe planted his nose into the shoulder of Kevin Danso.

The forward was covered in blood when he received treatment and would then be booked when he returned to the field of play without permission, sitting down to try and force the referee into allowing France to make a substitution so that he could be replaced.

Following the match, France coach Didier Deschamps told French TV channel TF1: "Yes, Kylian Mbappe has probably broken his nose.

"Apparently the nose is not good at all. So we’ll see. It’s obviously the negative point of the evening. Even if it’s just his nose it’s annoying for us."

France's next game is against the Netherlands on Friday evening, with their final Group D clash against Poland following on Tuesday, June 25.

Mbappe now faces a wait to see if he will be fit for the key match against the Dutch and the injury could mean he has to wear a protective facial mask for some or all of France's remaining games in Germany.

Fellow forward Antoine Griezmann was also left bloodied during the victory, after he collided head-first with the advertising hoardings following a clash with Wober, although the Atletico Madrid man was fit to continue.

