Nottingham Forest v Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest v Everton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest v Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest v Everton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

The City Ground will host a key clash in the Premier League relegation battle on Sunday when Nottingham Forest face Everton.

Both sides are battling the drop and the Toffees slipped back into the drop zone recently after back-to-back defeats.

Four points separated Everton in 18th place from Forest in 13th ahead of the weekend, with at least eight teams at risk of the drop in a frantic relegation battle.

Sean Dyche oversaw an immediate impact when he was appointed by the Merseyside club, masterminding wins over Arsenal and Leeds.

But a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa was followed by a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Gunners in midweek and the former Burnley boss now needs a response from his players.

Forest have picked up one point in their last three league games, a creditable draw with Manchester City, but were on the receiving end of a 4-0 hammering at West Ham last time out.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Forest boss Steve Cooper has a lengthy injury list to contend with: Taiwo Awoniyi, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna, Serge Aurier and Willy Boly are all carrying problems.

For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out but Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend and James Garner are nearing returns.

Form

Nottingham Forest: LDLWL

Everton: LLWLW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Nottingham Forest v Everton.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest v Everton will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest v Everton kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 5 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.