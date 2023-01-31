Nottingham Forest's bonkers transfer season: Every one of the Tricky Trees' 29 signings this season

As Nottingham Forest completed 27th signing of the season, the player himself summed up the campaign at the City Ground.

“It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club," Felipe said. Fast-growing indeed. There have been over a quarter of a century new faces at the club since their promotion – and incredibly… he wasn't even the last name through the door.

So who have you missed? Here's the complete compendium of the Garibaldis' buys from the first to the last – and it really will be the last, given that the window has closed.

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PLJune 25, 2022 See more

The window started off shrewdly for Nottingham Forest, with the capture of former Liverpool striker, Taiwo Awoniyi. The Nigerian tore it up in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin and looked tailor-made for the Premier League.

Obviously, he's fighting for a place with perhaps a few more forwards than first expected – but he's already chipped in with four goals this season.

2. Dean Henderson

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 2, 2022 See more

With Dean Henderson reportedly cheesed off with the Manchester United hierarchy with the way he was treated by the club, the goalkeeper moved on loan to Forest in what looked like a really smart move.

After all, it did him good when he moved to newly-promoted Sheffield United the last time. Hendo has been in good form for the Reds – despite flapping a bit at long-range efforts – though couldn't get in the England squad for the World Cup.

3. Giulian Biancone

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Giulian Biancone. ✍️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 3, 2022 See more

Giulian Biancone came next, signing from Troyes.

The Frenchman took the No.2 shirt and thus far, has appeared just twice in the Premier League for Forest.

4. Moussa Niakhate

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Moussa Niakhaté. ❤️🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 6, 2022 See more

Moussa Niakhate, too, has also only played twice in the Premier League for Steve Cooper.

The centre-back joined from Mainz in the summer but hasn't established himself in the side just since a hamstring injury picked up in August. He's had setbacks but recently described by Cooper as in "the latter stages of rehab".

5. Omar Richards

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Omar Richards ❤️🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 10, 2022 See more

An interesting one. Eyebrows were raised when Omar Richards joined from Bayern Munich – the full-back was very highly-rated at Reading and looking to resurrect fortunes back in England after just 12 Bundesliga appearances.

He's yet to make his debut, though, following a hairline fracture of his leg. Here's hoping he bounces back soon, as he's still a really exciting talent.

6. Neco Williams

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Neco Williams ❤️🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 11, 2022 See more

Neco Williams was next up, joining on a four-year contract for a fee thought to be around £17 million – and he took the No.7 shirt at the City Ground.

Williams has been solid for Forest, playing every one of the club's first 20 games of the campaign. He also went to the World Cup with Wales.

7. Wayne Hennessey

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Wayne Hennessey ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 15, 2022 See more

Another Wales World Cup squad member, Wayne Hennessey joined on a free transfer.

He's only played twice, too – expectedly, really, since he's the backup keeper behind Dean Henderson. His debut, of course, came against Manchester United, Henderson's parent club.

8. Brandon Aguilera

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Brandon Aguilera ❤️ @fedefutbolcrc international signs a four-year contract on Trentside and will join Guanacasteca on loan for six months 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 17, 2022 See more

No relation to Christina, Brandon Aguilera joined Forest over the summer from Costa Rican side, Alajuelense. Fellow Costa Rican side Guanacasteca took him on loan for six months following the deal, before Estoril in Portugal signed him in January on loan.

9. Harry Toffolo

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Harry Toffolo ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 20, 2022 See more

Next up, a two-for-one deal.

Huddersfield Town were defeated in the 2022 Championship play-off final by Forest to get to the promised land – and in turn, Forest took Harry Toffolo from the beaten finalists. He's been used as a squad player since.

10. Lewis O'Brien

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Lewis O'Brien ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 20, 2022 See more

As part of the Toffolo deal, Lewis O'Brien moved to the City Ground, too.

O'Brien has scored once in the Premier League but was subject of deadline day frenzy to give him more minutes.

11. Jesse Lingard

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, @JesseLingard ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 21, 2022 See more

After a lifetime at Manchester United (excluding loans), Jesse Lingard upped sticks for a new challenge under Steve Cooper – and it felt like a statement.

…In more ways than one. Lingard's contract was only 12 months long, suggesting to some that he didn't have too much faith in the club's Premier League status. The fact he turned down more established clubs for Forest though was seen as a huge coup for the Reds.

12. Orel Mangala

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Orel Mangala. ❤️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PLJuly 31, 2022 See more

Orel Mangala was next in the door. He joined from Stuttgart and has played a dozen times for the Tricky Trees in the league.

13. Emmanuel Dennis

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Emmanuel Dennis ❤️ @dennisblessed42 | #NFFCAugust 13, 2022 See more

Bringing in some Prem-proven quality, Emmanuel Dennis checked in on Trentside next.

Dennis joined fellow Nigerian Awoniyi as options for Cooper up front – but has thus far managed just a single league strike. Still, if every signing manages one league goal… no, sorry, that's too easy and silly a joke for us to complete.

14. Cheikhou Kouyate

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Cheikhou Kouyaté ❤️ #CheikhouChecksIn | #NFFCAugust 13, 2022 See more

More Prem-proven players! Cheikhou Kouyate joined on a free transfer, having last played for Crystal Palace.

Kouyate has proven useful to Cooper, as he toys with a back three and back four, given that the Senegalese is capable in either defence or defensive midfield. He's even managed a goal, too.

15. Remo Freuler

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Remo Freuler ❤️ 🔴 #RemoIsARed | #NFFCAugust 14, 2022 See more

Another "oh damn, they mean business, don't they?" buy.

Remo Freuler joined from Atalanta after almost seven years and came very highly rated. He also went to the World Cup, with Switzerland, and he's featured in most of Forest's league games thus far, looking solid.

16. Morgan Gibbs-White

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White ❤️ #MGW10 | #NFFCAugust 19, 2022 See more

The big one. It was rumoured to be around £40m but probably cost closer to half – though Morgan Gibbs-White arrived with all the expectancy of a record signing, either way.

The No.10 had worked for Cooper in the England youth set-up in the past and Forest were clearly desperate to add him to the mix this season. It's clear why: he's played 17 times, been integral to the side and his development is coming along nicely.

17. Hwang Ui-jo

We are delighted to confirm the signing of South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo 🇰🇷 Hwang will join @olympiacosfc on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign 🤝August 26, 2022 See more

Another signing who went straight on loan, Hwang Ui-jo joined Olympiacos immediately after his move. The two clubs share Evangelos Marinakis as an owner.

18. Renan Lodi

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Renan Lodi ❤️ #NFFC | #BemVindoLodi 🇧🇷August 29, 2022 See more

Another huge name. Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi was brought in for yet more full-back cover from Atletico Madrid.

He's played a dozen times in the league.

19. Willy Boly

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Willy Boly ❤️#NFFC | #PLSeptember 1, 2022 See more

A second signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Willy Boly came next through what has become a revolving door.

Boly joined to shore up defence and the 6ft 5 Frenchman has played half a dozen times for the Reds so far.

20. Josh Bowler

We are delighted to complete the signing of Josh Bowler ❤️The winger will spend the remainder of the season on loan at @olympiacosfc ✍️#NFFC | #PLSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Olympiacos have had some great opportunities thanks to Forest. Blackpool's Josh Bowler joined the Reds and was sent on loan to Marinakis's Greek side – though he returned to England in January to be sent back to Blackpool to complete the season on loan under Mick McCarthy.

21. Loic Bade

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Loïc Badé ❤️#NFFC | #PLSeptember 1, 2022 See more

You can never have enough defenders, can you?

Unfortunately, Forest realised you could just three months after signing Loic Bade on loan. He joined from Rennes and left three months later for Sevilla, also on loan.

22. Serge Aurier

We are delighted to announce the signing of Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval. ✍️#NFFC | #PLSeptember 7, 2022 See more

With Serge Aurier unattached following a release from Villarreal, Forest just couldn't resist, could they?

The Ivorian has featured a dozen times for the Reds, seeing Neco Williams switched over to the opposite flank on occasion. He's even got on the scoresheet once.

23. Adnan Kanuric

The final signing of the summer actually came after the window closed. Adnan Kanuric, a 22-year-old Austrian goalkeeper, moved to Forest on a free transfer deep into September.

24. Gustavo Scarpa

Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the transfer of Gustavo Scarpa. ✍️ #NFFC | #BemVindoScarpa 🇧🇷December 4, 2022 See more

We were in the run-up to Christmas – yes, really – when Nottingham Forest made their next buy.

Gustavo Scarpa joined from Palmeiras and the forward has looked pretty sharp since. His move went through on January 1.

25. Danilo

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Brazilian midfielder, Danilo! 🤩 #BemVindoDanilo 🇧🇷 | #NFFCJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Another massive deal. Arsenal were chasing Danilo for a while and looked set to pounce for him in January.

But who needs north London when Nottingham comes calling? The Brazilian followed team-mate Scarpa to the City Ground and looks like an exciting piece of business from the Tricky Trees.

26. Chris Wood

We are delighted to announce the signing of New Zealand international Chris Wood! 🤩#WoodForTheTrees🌳 | #NFFCJanuary 20, 2023 See more

Is #WoodForTheTrees the greatest-ever signing hashtag? Probably.

Chris Wood only joined Newcastle United for £20m 12 months ago – but he's already found a new home at Forest. It's another loan but it'll be made permanent, should the Kiwi reach certain conditions during his stint.

27. Felipe

#NFFC is delighted to confirm the signing of Felipe! 😍 #BemVindoFelipe 🇧🇷January 31, 2023 See more

Davina voice: fancy another one?

Felipe, another Atletico Madrid defender, was Forest's first deadline day move of January 2023. Another intriguing signing – and continuing the Brazilian theme of the month.

28. Jonjo Shelvey

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Jonjo Shelvey! 👊 #ShelveySigns 🌳January 31, 2023 See more

Jonjo Shelvey waved goodbye to the Newcastle crowd during their League Cup second-leg win over Southampton. That very same night, he became a Forest player.

Shelvey is another who comes with plenty of experience of the league – it's incredible to think it's 10 whole years since he left Liverpool.

29. Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is a Red. 😍 Your new home awaits. 🏡January 31, 2023 See more

By the end of the transfer window, Nottingham Forest had got so lazy that they were announcing players without pictures of them anymore.

Keylor Navas might be the best saved till last, however. The serial winning goalkeeper has done it all – and now competes with Henderson and Hennessey between the sticks for the Reds.

Signings all over now, do we think?