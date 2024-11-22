Players who scored 200 goals for an English club

Scoring 100 goals for a club is a feat reserved for only a select few players. Hitting a double century is an even more rare accomplishment.

There are many top clubs in English football whose all-time top scorer did not make it to that milestone. Other teams have several players who made it to 200 goals in all competitions.

Some of those have done it in the Premier League era, while others set their marks in a bygone era.

Here, a look at some of the most notable players who hit a double century for an English club...

16. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer celebrates a goal for Newcastle against Manchester United in February 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer joined hometown club Newcastle United in 1996 and the former England striker spent the rest of his career at St. James' Park.

Shearer went on to become the Premier League's top scorer since the competition began in 1992, with 260 goals, and hit 206 in 405 games in total for the Magpies.

15. Tom Finney

A winger or centre-forward who was one of the finest footballers of his time, Tom Finney played for Preston North End between 1946 and 1960.

Finney scored 210 goals in 473 appearances for PNE and is immortalised in a statue outside the club's Deepdale home. The Preston-born forward also scored 30 goals in 76 games for England.

14. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Manchester United in January 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Lampard left West Ham to join Chelsea in the summer of 2001 and the former England midfielder spent 13 successful seasons with the Blues.

Lampard became a prolific scorer from midfield with Chelsea, hitting th 20-goal for five seasons in a row between 2006 and 2011 and notching a club-record 211 in 648 appearances overall. He also won an array of silverware in that time, including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

13. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea in October 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thierry Henry was not even a striker when he signed for Arsenal from Juventus in 1999, but the former France forward became the best Premier League attacker of his generation.

Henry helped Arsenal to two Premier League titles and two FA Cups in a successful eight-season spell in north London before signing for Barcelona and briefly returned for a second stint later on. In total, he hit 228 goals in 377 games and is the club's all-time top scorer.

12. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Brighton in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and made a huge impact in his first season at Anfield, scoring 44 goals in 52 games.

The Egyptian forward played a huge part in the Reds' success under Jürgen Klopp and hit his 200th goal for the Reds in a game against Crystal Palace in December 2023.

11. Nat Lofthouse

Nat Lofthouse lifts the FA Cup after Bolton Wanderers' win over Manchester United in the 1958 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-club man who spent his entire career with Bolton Wanderers, Nat Lofthouse was one of the best centre-forwards of his generation.

Lofthouse scored 255 goals in 452 appearances for the Trotters and also netted an impressive 30 in just 33 games for England. He helped Bolton win the FA Cup in 1958.

10. Geoff Hurst

Geoff Hurst in action for West Ham at Upton Park in 1965. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoff Hurst spent over a decade at West Ham and made 500 appearances for the east London club in all competitions, scoring 248 goals.

England's hat-trick hero from the 1966 World Cup final helped the Irons win the FA Cup and a European Cup Winners' Cup. He was sold to Stoke City in 1972.

9. Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton in action for Manchester United against Chelsea on his final appearance for the Red Devils in April 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Charlton spent 17 seasons at Manchester United between 1956 and 1973 and went on to become one of the club's greatest-ever players after surviving the Munich air disaster.

The World Cup-winning midfielder scored 249 goals in 758 appearances and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Wayne Rooney in January 2017. Charlton was also England's top scorer with 49 goals, before being surpassed by both Rooney and Harry Kane.

8. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Roma in the Champions League in April 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United from Everton in 2004 and spent 13 successful seasons with the Old Trafford outfit.

The former England striker hit 253 goals in 559 games for the Red Devils, surpassing the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club's all time top scorer. A five-time Premier League winner, Rooney also helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side win the Champions League in 2008. He scored 53 goals in 120 games for England and was the nation's top scorer until he was overtaken by Harry Kane in 2023.

7. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves in action for Tottenham against Leicester City in October 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Greaves spent nine seasons at Tottenham between 1961 and 1970 and was part of a successful Spurs side which won two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup in that time.

Greaves converted at an impressive rate, netting 268 goals in 281 appearances during his time at White Hart Lane, and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Harry Kane in 2023. He also scored 44 times in 57 games for England.

6. Sergio Agüero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Southampton in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero joined Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in 2011 and the former Argentina striker went on to make a huge impact in 10 seasons with the Sky Blues.

Agüero scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for City, including an epic late winner against Queens Park Rangers to clinch the Premier League title at the end of his first season. In total, he helped the club to five titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups before joining Barcelona in 2021 and retiring with a heart problem after playing just five games for the Catalan club.

5. Harry Kane

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Olympiacos in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane came through the youth system at Tottenham and went on to surpass the legendary Jimmy Greaves as the club's all-time top scorer.

The England striker hit 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs in all competitions before signing for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

4. Roger Hunt

Roger Hunt with Liverpool in the 1960s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roger Hunt spent 11 seasons at Liverpool between 1959 and 1970, with the last eight of those in the First Division.

In that time, Hunt scored an impressive 285 goals in 492 games for the Reds, helping the club win two First Division titles and an FA Cup. Hunt was also part of the England team which won the 1966 World Cup.

3. Steve Bloomer

A statue of legendary Derby County forward Steve Bloomer at the club's Pride Park stadium, pictured in December 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Bloomer played for Derby County between 1892 and 1906, before moving to Middlesbbrough and later returning to the Rams for a second spell from 1910 to 1914.

Bloomer hit 332 goals for Derby across his two stints at the club in 527 appearances. He also scored 28 goals in just 23 games for England. He is the second-highest scorer in English top-flight history, behind Jimmy Greaves.

2. Ian Rush

Ian Rush celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Newcastle in August 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Rush played for Liverpool across two long spells, either side of a season at Juventus, and scored an impressive 346 goals in 660 games for the Reds in all competitions.

The former Wales striker helped Liverpool to five First Division titles, two European Cups, three FA Cups and five League Cups in a glorious era for and remains the Reds' all-time top scorer.

1. Dixie Dean

Statue of Dixie Dean outside Everton's Goodison Park stadium, pictured in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dixie Dean started his career at Tranmere Rovers, but the legendary striker became synonymous with Everton, where he would spend the majority of his career.

Dean scored an incredible 383 goals in 433 appearances for Everton, including 310 in the top flight. He won two First Division titles and an FA Cup with the Toffees and earned 16 England caps, scoring 18 goals.