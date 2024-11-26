Players with 700 games for a single club

Lionel Messi and Francesco Totti chat after a Gamper Trophy clash between Barcelona and Roma in August 2015.

Careers in professional football are getting longer.

Although the physical demands are higher as the game gets quicker and more intense, advances in fitness, conditioning and the treatment of injuries means players are able to prolong their careers.

These days, it is not unusual for a footballer to continue into their 40s. What is more unusual is the ability to remain at the highest level.

Here, a look at the players in the men's game who made over 700 first-team appearances for an elite club...

17. Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero celebrates after scoring for Juventus against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While other forwards came and went at Juventus in the 1990s and 2000s, Alessandro Del Piero stayed with the Bianconeri for 19 seasons between 1993 and 2012.

Del Piero remained loyal when Juve were relegated to Serie B due to the club's involvement in the Calciopoli scandal and played 705 games in total for the Turin team, scoring 290 goals. After leaving Juve, the Italy forward had spells in Australia and India.

16. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Liverpool against Napoli in the Europa League in November 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Liverpool's greatest-ever players, Steven Gerrard was an inspirational captain and all-action midfielder who could score from just about anywhere.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former England midfielder played 710 games for the Reds, scoring 186 goals, before ending his career with LA Galaxy after being told by manager Brendan Rodgers that his opportunities would be limited if he stayed in 2015. Gerrard is third on the list of all-time Liverpool appearances, behind Jamie Carragher (737) and Ian Callaghan (857).

15. Ricardo Bochini

Ricardo Bochini pictured ahead of a friendly match between Argentina and Belgium in September 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Idolised by a young Diego Maradona, Ricardo Bochini was an immense figure in Argentine football in the 1970s and 1980s.

Bochini spent his entire career at Independiente and helped the Buenos Aires club win four Copa Libertadores crowns in a glorious era. He played 714 games for El Rojo overall, winning 14 trophies.

14. John Terry

John Terry in action for Chelsea against Barcelona in the Champions League in May 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Terry came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and became Blues captain, leader and legend.

Terry made 717 appearances for the west London club between 1999 and 2017, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League among an array of silverware. The former England centre-back, third behind Ron Harris (795) and Peter Bonetti (729) for Chelsea appearances, finished his career with a season at Aston Villa.

13. Franco Baresi

Franco Baresi in action for AC Milan in August 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's all-time great defenders, Franco Baresi spent his entire career at AC Milan and racked up 719 appearances between 1978 and 1997.

Baresi helped the Rossoneri to six Serie A titles and three European Cups in a successful era and after hanging up his boots, the club retired his number 6 shirt.

12. David O'Leary

David O'Leary in action for Arsenal against Liverpool in September 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a trial with Manchester United, David O'Leary signed for Arsenal as an apprentice in 1973 and the defender went on to spend virtually his entire career with the Gunners.

A two-time First Division, FA Cup and League Cup winner with Arsenal, the Republic of Ireland international made 722 appearances for the Gunners before finishing his career with a short and injury-interrupted spell at Leeds United.

11. Thomas Müller

Thomas Muller in action for Bayern Munich against Benfica in the Champions League in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An attacking midfielder or second striker, Thomas Müller came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich and has made over 700 appearances in all competitions since his debut in 2009.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Müller has contributed to over 30 trophies at Bayern and overtook legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier to become the club's leading appearance holder in September 2024.

10. Raúl

Raul celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Leeds United in the Champions League in November 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl González made his Real Madrid debut as a 17-year-old and went on to rack up 741 appearances for Los Blancos in 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A three-time Champions League winner, Raúl netted 323 goals for Real Madrid and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo and later, by Karim Benzema as well.

9. Neville Southall

Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall gives instructions to his defenders in a game against Newcastle in August 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best goalkeepers in the world in the 1980s, Neville Southall spent 17 years at Everton between 1981 and 1998.

Hugely popular with the Toffees fans, the former Wales goalkeeper helped Everton to two First Division titles, two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners' Cup. He made 751 appearances for the club, eventually leaving in February 1998 after losing his place to Thomas Myhre.

8. Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton taking a corner for Manchester United in 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Charlton survived the Munich air disaster as a young player and went on to become one of the biggest legends at Manchester United.

A World Cup winner with England, the midfielder helped the Red Devils to a string of titles, including the European Cup in 1968. He made 758 appearances in all for the Old Trafford outfit and was the club's all-time top scorer, with 249 goals, until he was overtaken by Wayne Rooney in 2017.

7. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates a late winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut in October 2004 and the brilliant Argentine attacker went on to stay at the Catalan club for 17 seasons in total.

Messi made 778 appearances for Barça in all competitions, scoring 672 goals and contributing to 34 trophies. Unbelievable numbers.

6. Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti in action for Roma against Frosinone in September 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Francesco Totti snubbed lucrative offers from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, to remain at Roma.

The former Italy forward ended up staying for his entire career with the Giallorossi. He won only five trophies in that time, but made himself immortal at the capital club, playing 786 games and scoring 307 goals.

5. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Inter against Roma in the Supercoppa Italiana in August 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells with Talleres and Benfield in his homeland, Javier Zanetti played for almost two decades at Inter.

The versatile right-sided player captained Inter to the treble in 2009/10 and won 16 trophies overall, featuring in 858 games for the Nerazzurri in all competitions.

4. Steve Perryman

Steve Perryman in action for Tottenham against Arsenal in April 1977. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A defender or midfielder who was capped once by England, Steve Perryman spent 17 seasons at Tottenham between 1969 and 1986.

Perryman won two UEFA Cups, two FA Cups and two League Cups at Spurs, making a record 866 appearances for the Lilywhites before short spells at Oxford United and Brentford at the end of his career.

3. Paolo Maldini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-club man who played until the age of 40, Paolo Maldini is an AC Milan legend and one of the greatest defenders of all time.

Maldini made his Milan debut as a 16-year-old in 1986 and went on to feature 902 times for the Rossoneri, winning five European Cups and seven Serie A titles. When he stopped playing, the club retired his number 3 shirt.

2. Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs on the ball for Manchester United against Tottenham in January 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs came through the youth system at Manchester United and stayed with the Red Devils for his entire career.

The Welsh winger made an incredible 963 appearances for United between 1991 and 2014, which is over 200 more than the next man on the list: Bobby Charlton. Giggs scored 168 goals and won an array of silverware, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

1. Rogério Ceni

Rogerio Ceni celebrates after saving a penalty for Sao Paulo against Universitario de Deportes in the Copa Libertadores in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a short spell at lower-league side Sinop, Rogério Ceni signed for São Paulo in 1994 and the goalkeeper went on to spend the rest of his career with the Tricolor Paulista.

Ceni racked up 1,197 appearances for São Paulo and as the team's set-piece taker for much of that time, scored over 100 goals for the club. A Brazilian international, Ceni was back-up in the 2002 World Cup as the South Americans won the trophy for a fifth time. He also helped São Paulo to a series of titles, including three Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores crowns.