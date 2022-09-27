Portugal v Spain live stream and match preview, Tuesday September 27, 7.45pm

Looking for a Portugal v Spain live stream? We've got you covered.

Portugal and Spain face off in Braga for a place in the Nations League finals on Tuesday, with the visitors needing a win to progress.

The Group A2 standings were shaken up on Saturday night when Portugal thrashed the Czech Republic 4-0 and Spain suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Switzerland.

That saw Fernando Santos’ side leapfrog their Iberian neighbours into top spot ahead of the final round of action.

Portugal are two points ahead of Spain and therefore just need to avoid defeat to book a place in the finals.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot was the surprise hero at the weekend, netting twice to add to a goal from his club-mate Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

Portugal are on a four-match winning run at home, while Spain haven’t won on any of their last three visits.

The Portuguese were the winners of the inaugural Nations League in 2018/19, while Spain were beaten by France in last season’s final.

Luis Enrique’s side’s hopes of returning to the final four were dealt a blow by the Swiss, who ended a eight-match unbeaten run that stretched back to the Nations League final in Milan last October.

Portugal earned a 1-1 draw in Spain in their opening game of the Nations League campaign, when Ricardo Horta’s late equaliser cancelled out an Alvaro Morata goal.

Both sides will be looking to end the international break on a high with World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner.

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is back in contention for the Portugal squad (opens in new tab) after being suspended for the last game.

In the Spain squad (opens in new tab), Dani Carvajal and Diego Llorente could return after sitting out the last match.

Form

Portugal: WLWWD

Spain: LWWDD

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy will be the referee for Portugal v Spain.

Stadium

Portugal v Spain will be played at the Estadio Municipal in Braga.

Other games

Switzerland v Czech Republic is on at the same time on Tuesday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group A2.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday September 27 and it is being shown on BoxNation in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.



UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights



UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

