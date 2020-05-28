Reports: Premier League to restart on June 17

After three months of no action, the Premier League is set to resume next month, according to The Telegraph.

All football in England was originally postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March. The Manchester City vs Arsenal match at the Etihad Stadium the first to be delayed after it came to light that the Gunners squad had been in contact with Olympiakos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who contracted the virus early on.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta then became the first high-profile name in English football to be confirmed as suffering from coronavirus.

Now, the match between City and Arsenal looks set tp be one of the first back after the restart, on June 17.

Aston Villa's trip to Sheffield United is the other match to be played first next month, in a clash that has repercussions at both ends of the table.

A full round of games will then be played on June 19 and 20, with all games likely to take place behind closed doors.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

