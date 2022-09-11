Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: How big is Lusail Stadium, who plays there, what games will it host and how much did it cost?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the action set to kick off in November.

We know the teams who will be there, but what about the venues?

Eight stadiums across Qatar will play host to the first ever winter World Cup.

The short distances between them providing something of a novelty compared to previous years – the furthest distance between two World Cup 2022 stadiums is around 45 miles.

Here are some answers to key questions about Lusail Stadium.

Where is Lusail Stadium?

Lusail Stadium is in the new planned city of Lusail, 15km north of Doha.

What is the capacity?

Lusail Stadium seats 80,000 fans. It is the biggest stadium at the World Cup.

Who plays there?

The Qatar national team is the only tenant of Lusail Stadium.

When was it completed?

Construction began in April 2017, and the stadium was eventually finished in November 2021, a year later than scheduled.

(Image credit: Getty)

How much did it cost?

Lusail Stadium reportedly cost $767 million to construct.

What World Cup 2022 games will be played at Lusail Stadium?

22 November: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Group C)

24 November: Brazil v Serbia (Group G)

26 November: Argentina v Mexico (Group C)

28 November: Portugal v Uruguay (Group H)

30 November: Saudi Arabia v Mexico (Group C)

2 December: Cameroon v Brazil (Group G)

6 December: Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G (Round of 16)

9 December: Quarter-final

13 December: Semi-final

18 December: Final

What will happen to Lusail Stadium after the World Cup?

Lusail Stadium will then be converted into a community space featuring cafes, shops, schools, sporting facilities and health clinics under the stadium’s roof.

The Qatar 2022 website says that “most of the stadium’s 80,000 seats will be removed and donated to sporting projects” once the World Cup is over.