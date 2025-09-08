Quiz! Can you name EVERY location England have played a home match?

England rarely play their home games away from the national stadium (hint, hint) but did so over the weekend in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Tony Marshall/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

The Three Lions have an imperious record on home turf, especially during the modern era but more recently fell to defeat against Senegal at a Premier League ground. Can you name EVERY single location, city or stadium, England have played a home match at since their first international in 1872?

