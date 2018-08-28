Quiz! Can you name all 53 World Cup winners to have played in the Premier League?

France’s World Cup-winning squad from this summer featured eight players who’ve played a Premier League game at some point in their careers. But that’s nothing compared to the 1998 vintage.

Of that 23-man France squad, 16 featured in the Premier League. Mondieu! Compare that to Italy’s World Cup winners from 2006 or the triumphant Brazil side back in 1994, which both featured just one player who’d ever play(ed) in England’s top flight.

We’re able you to dazzle you with these facts as we’ve totalled up every World Cup winner to feature in the Premier League since its 1992 launch. That’s 24 Frenchmen, 12 Spanish players, 10 Germans, six Brazilians and that one Italian.

Their World Cup squad – and the Premier League club(s) they played for – is below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com