Quiz! Can you name the players with the biggest market value increases this season?
Plenty of players have enjoyed breakout seasons or increases in exposure – but who's on the list?
Eight minutes on the clock, 25 names to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Football is a funny old business. Decades ago, it was only the big players that went for big money.
Nowadays, it's getting harder and harder for performing players to fly under the radar. If you're playing well, you'll attract interest from big teams (usually Chelsea, let's face it).
We've seen plenty of players' reps grow this season, as they become multi-million-pound assets. We've listed out how much they've grown according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), rather than how much they're worth.
Can you tell us who they are?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.